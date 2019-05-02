An Unbeatable Deal Coming to the Beehive in 2019

An UNBEATABLE deal coming to the Beehive in 2019...

4 reserved seats + 4 concession vouchers + 4 meals at Erbert & Gerbert's or

Taco John's + one fun family night = All for just $40!

This unbeatable deal is over a $100 value!

If you have a family, you know how expensive taking them out can be. Well, not on these nights, and not in this town, if you come to Bill Taunton Stadium on July 9th or August 3rd.

Here's what you get with our brand-new Friends & Family Plan presented by Erbert & Gerbert's and Taco John's:

Four Reserved Tickets! Four reserved tickets in the grandstand on either of the following games:

Tuesday, July 9th

Saturday, August 3rd

Four Concession Vouchers! Four concession vouchers for the Stingers game, redeemable in the concession stand for a Wick's hot dog, can of soda/water and a bag of chips.

Four FREE Combo Meals! You will receive (4) combo meal certificates valid at either Erbert & Gerbert's or Taco John's in Willmar. You choose when to eat your combo meals. Eat before the game. Eat after the game. Eat the next week.

Oh yeah, if you don't have a family yet, bring three friends out to the game with you. This deal is great for friends, too.

This deal is not available on the day of the game. You need to order in advance or calling Andy in the Stingers office at 320-222-2010!

