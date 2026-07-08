An Omar Hernandez Stunner!

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







A stunning free kick from Omar Hernandez added to a second-half own goal as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC earned a 2-0 win over Westchester SC at CHI Memorial Stadium, extending the visitors' away winless streak to 16 consecutive road games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.