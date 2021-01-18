Amerks Sign Dylan Blujus to AHL Contract

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has signed defenseman Dylan Blujus to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Blujus, 26, joins the Amerks after spending the last six seasons with the Utica Comets and the Syracuse Crunch, recording 82 points (20+62) in 274 career appearances while also adding two assists in six Calder Cup Playoffs games. The Buffalo, NY, native also skated in 21 contests with the Jacksonville Icemen (ECHL), tallying seven points (1+6).

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 203-pound blueliner played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Brampton/North Bay Battalion, where he produced 119 points on 17 goals and 102 assists in 256 career games. In his final campaign in the OHL, Blujus led all Battalion defensemen with 26 helpers and ranked second among blueliners with 30 points, helping the team to its first regular-season division title.

Blujus was originally a second-round selection (40th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Rochester is slated to open its 65th season in the American Hockey League on Friday, Feb. 5. The 2020-21 regular-season schedule is still being determined and will be announced when it becomes available.

