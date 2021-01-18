Barracuda Recall Three Players from Allen Americans

January 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) along with general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has recalled forwards Joe Garreffa and Jake McGrew (@McgrewJake) and goaltender Zachary Sawchenko (@Chunko_31) from the Allen Americans (@AllenAmericans).

Garreffa, 21, currently ranks tied for third in the ECHL (@ECHL) in points (13), tied for sixth in goals (6), and ranks first among all league skaters in points-per-game (1.18) among players who have appeared in at least 11 games.

In a shortened 2019-20 season, the Toronto, Ontario, native finished seventh in the OHL (@OHLHockey) in points with 90 (36 goals, 54 assists), sixth in plus/minus (+48), and tied for third in points-per-game (1.82) as a member of the Ottawa 67's (@Ottawa67sHockey).

Over a five-year career in the OHL, with Ottawa and the Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers), the five-foot-seven, 176-pounder totaled 315 points (108 goals, 207 assists), 34 penalty minutes, and a plus-13 rating.

The Barracuda signed Garreffa to an AHL contract on May 11, 2020.

McGrew, 21, scored his first two professional goals in his pro debut on Dec. 12, 2020, in a game between the Americans and Tulsa Oilers. It was his first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL tear on Oct. 6, 2019, in a WHL (@TheWHL) game between the Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) and Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds). In total, McGew appeared in 11 games with the Americans, notching 11 points (six goals, two assists) and a plus-eight rating. His six goals currently rank tied for second in the ECHL.

Over his four-year career in the WHL, the Orange, California, native skated in 132 games with the Chiefs, collecting 100 points (55 goals, 45 assists), 72 penalty minutes, and a plus-eight rating.

The five-foot-11, 190-pounder was originally selected by the Sharks in the 2017 NHL Draft (sixth round, 159th overall).

Sawchenko, 23, appeared in seven games for the Americans, going 5-2-0 with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

Over parts of two seasons, Sawchenko has boasted a record of 13-4-3 with the Americans in 20 appearances, with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage, along with two shutouts. In 2019-20, his first at the pro level, Sawchenko split time between the ECHL and AHL, going 6-4-2 with the Barracuda in 13 games, posting a 2.87 goals-against average, .911 save percentage, and a shutout. Prior to the pros, the six-foot-one, 185-pound Sawchenko spent two seasons at the University of Alberta, where he went 28-4-1 with a 1.74 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. In 2017-18, Sawchenko led the Golden Bears to a USports University Cup Championship.

During his junior career, Sawchenko was a teammate of Sharks prospects Noah Gregor and Jayden Halbgewachs with the Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) where he was twice named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

The Barracuda originally signed the Calgary, Alberta, Canada, native to a two-year AHL contract on March 26, 2019.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.