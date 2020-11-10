Amerks Partner with T-Mobile for 'Fueling the Frontlines' Community Outreach Initiative

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and T-Mobile have partnered to launch a community-wide initiative to distribute donated food and other supplies to local first responders on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Fueling the Frontlines" initiative will take place over the next eight weeks as members of the Amerks front office and Amerks Alumni Association will be joined by other local hockey celebrities to deliver food to various firehouses and first responder agencies throughout the Rochester-area. Amerks Hall of Famer Jody Gage and Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter will kick-off the program with the first of 10 visits at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the North East Joint Fire District, located at 35 South Avenue in Webster.

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to partner with T-Mobile on this program and continue serving the local first responders' community here in Rochester," said Minter. "They have worked tirelessly in the face of the pandemic for the last several months and their efforts throughout these extremely challenging times certainly do not go unnoticed. This is just another way of showing our immense appreciation for all they've done and continue to do in the days and weeks ahead."

All visits will be carefully coordinated with personnel from each of the participating organizations with a keen focus on maintaining social distancing and other COVID-19 healthy and safety regulations.

As part of the partnership, the Amerks and T-Mobile will also host Turkey and Holiday Ham Drives leading up to the holiday season. The Turkey Drive is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 while the Holiday Ham Drive will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19. Both events will be held at the Veterans Outreach Center in downtown Rochester from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on their respective days. All donors will receive a pair of Amerks digital ticket vouchers for future games, compliments of T-Mobile. Anyone that donates will be automatically be entered to win various Amerks and T-Mobile based prizes.

For more information on the "Fueling the Frontlines" program powered by T-Mobile and a full schedule of visits, please visit www.amerks.com.

