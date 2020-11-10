Admirals Announce Auction to Benefit the United Way

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will hold an online auction to benefit United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County beginning Monday, November 16 at 10 am and running through Thursday, November 19 at 6 pm.

Traditionally the Admirals have dedicated a game in the month of November to United Way where a portion of ticket sales would be donated back to their annual campaign. However, because of the current pandemic the American Hockey League Schedule will not begin prior to February 5.

"We are happy to be able to continue our support for this remarkable organization," said Greenberg. "Given the current situation United Way is especially in need of help at this time and we hope that people will be generous with their support for these fantastic items."

The auction will feature individual and team signed items from the Admirals 50th season, plus game worn jerseys, autographed bobbleheads, and items from team's corporate sponsors like Wisconsin Vision, Kwik Trip, Saz's and Palermo's Pizza just to name a few.

To register for the auction or bid on the items fans should text the word ADMIRALS to 76278 or go to http://www.admirals.gesture.com.

About United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County: United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our local community. We win by Living United. Learn more at: http://www.unitedwayGMWC.org.

