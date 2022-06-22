Amerks Front Office Earns Two Team Achievement Awards for Business Excellence

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans received a pair of team achievement awards honoring business excellence at the 2022 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by Ticket Evolution as more than 200 representatives from the league and its member clubs gathered this week at the Renaissance Hotel and PPL Center in Allentown.

Meeting in person for the first time since 2019, team and league front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League convened to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales, marketing and digital media.

The Amerks were among the teams honored with an 83 percent renewal rate in corporate sales revenue for the 2021-22 season, a mark the team has reached six times since the 2016-17 season. The team was also recognized for hosting the most immersive game operations experience in the AHL this past season with their Bills Day game.

The Amerks hosted the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, March 27 in the first-ever Bills Day game at The Blue Cross Arena. To look the part, the first 2,500 fans in attendance received custom Amerks zubaz-style sunglasses.

The Amerks players sported special-edition Bills-inspired jerseys for the game that were later auctioned off to benefit UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital, raising more than $32,200. Additionally, the Amerks players and coaches wore Bills-inspired ties designed by Golisano Children's Hospital patients the day of the game that were also available for purchase through the online auction.

The Amerks also incorporated several elements of Buffalo's game presentation, including the legendary "Shout" song that has become a staple of Bills games, as well as the train horn. The "Stampede", the popular drumline known for their performances at each Bills home game, will were on hand for the game as was Billy Buffalo, the Bills' mascot.

