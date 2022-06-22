IceHogs Celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, October 22

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the club will celebrate Opening Night and kick off the home schedule of their 24th season in the Stateline and 16th in the American Hockey League on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Additional guaranteed dates for the 2022-23 season include:

Wednesday, Nov. 2 (School Day Game)

Saturday, Dec. 10

Saturday, Feb. 4

Saturday, Feb. 11

Saturday, Feb. 25

Saturday, Mar. 18

The complete schedule for the 2022-23 season, including game times and opponents, will be released later this summer.

Season Tickets Memberships for 2022-23 on Sale Now:

Don't miss a moment of the action next season! Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 16th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Contact us at (815) 847-6399, at icehogs@blackhawks.com or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.

