Americans Season Ends in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Indiana - The Allen Americans season came to an end on Tuesday night in Fort Wayne. The Komets tied the hockey game late in the third period and won it early in overtime beating the Americans 3-2, and advancing on to the Kelly Cup Finals to face the South Carolina Stingrays.

The Americans had a 2-0 lead in the second period but could not hold it. Stephen Harper scored for Fort Wayne at the 16:36 mark of the second period to cut the Americas lead to 2-1

The game would remain that way until four minutes and ten seconds left in the final period when Matt Boudens fired one into the Allen net to tie the game at 2-2.

The Komets would not take long to get it done in overtime, scoring 1:09 into the overtime period as Alan Lyszczarczyk took advantage of an Allen turnover and ended the game sliding one into the Allen net to give Fort Wayne the win.

The Americans will return for their 13th season of minor professional hockey this coming October. Call 972-912-1000 to purchase season tickets.

