Thunder Name Tadd Sipowicz Named Chief Revenue Officer

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have promoted Tadd Sipowicz from Director of Business Development to Chief Revenue Officer.

Sipowicz, 44, has been a full-time employee with the Adirondack Thunder since the 2016-17 season when he was brought on to help the corporate sales staff. Since then, Sipowicz has helped orchestrate numerous revenue-generating deals that have made him an important asset to the organization.

"Tadd is a crucial part to our front office staff," Thunder President Jeff Mead said. "In his years working for the Thunder, he has not only brought in revenue but has created numerous relationships with many great corporate sponsors in the community."

In his new role, Sipowicz will oversee the revenue streams for corporate and ticket sales.

Originally from Hudson Falls, NY, Sipowicz now resides in Fort Edward, NY with his wife Jamie and daughter Aubrey.

