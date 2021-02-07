Americans Lose Series to Wichita After 5-2 Loss in Kansas

February 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans react after a Wichita Thunder goal

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans react after a Wichita Thunder goal(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), dropped a 5-2 decision to the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena, handing the Americans their second straight loss.

The Americans gave up four unanswered goals to Wichita, three straight goals in the third period as the Thunder won their second in a row. The Americans had a brief 2-1 lead in the second period before turnovers and penalties cost them the game.

Phillip Beulieu (2) and Jesse Mychan (10) had the only Allen goals. Mychan extended his point streak to six games in the loss. In the six game stretch he has 3 goals and 6 assists.

Justin Kaplemaster made the start and took the loss for Allen giving up four goals on 39 shots.

The Americans return to action at home on Tuesday night against the Utah Grizzlies. The puck drops at 7:05 pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 7, 2021

Americans Lose Series to Wichita After 5-2 Loss in Kansas - Allen Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.