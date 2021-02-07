ECHL Transactions - February 7
February 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 7, 2021:
Florida:
âAddâ Cole MacDonald, Dâ activated from reserve
âAddâ Marcus Vela, Fâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Joe Pendenza, Fâ placed on reserve
âDelete âStefan LeBlanc, Dâ placed on reserve
Indy:
âDeleteâ Alec McCrea, Dâ loaned to Rochester
South Carolina:
âAddâ Tyler Nanne, Dâ activated from Injured Reserve [2/4]
âDeleteâ Tyler Nanne, Dâ recalled by Hershey [2/4]
Tulsa:
âAddâ Stephan Beauvais, Dâ activated from reserve
âAddâ Conlan Keenan, Fâ activated from reserve
âDelete âBrent Gates, Fâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Darby Llewellyn, Fâ placed on reserve
âDelete âMaxim Golod, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Wichita:â
Addâ Chantz Petruic, Fâ activated from reserve [2/6]
âAddâ Peter Crinella, Fâ activated from reserve [2/6]
âDeleteâ Jeremy McKenna, Fâ recalled by Toronto (AHL) [2/6]
âDelete âGordie Green, Fâ recalled by Toronto (AHL) [2/6]
