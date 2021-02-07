ECHL Transactions - February 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 7, 2021:

Florida:

âAddâ Cole MacDonald, Dâ activated from reserve

âAddâ Marcus Vela, Fâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Joe Pendenza, Fâ placed on reserve

âDelete âStefan LeBlanc, Dâ placed on reserve

Indy:

âDeleteâ Alec McCrea, Dâ loaned to Rochester

South Carolina:

âAddâ Tyler Nanne, Dâ activated from Injured Reserve [2/4]

âDeleteâ Tyler Nanne, Dâ recalled by Hershey [2/4]

Tulsa:

âAddâ Stephan Beauvais, Dâ activated from reserve

âAddâ Conlan Keenan, Fâ activated from reserve

âDelete âBrent Gates, Fâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Darby Llewellyn, Fâ placed on reserve

âDelete âMaxim Golod, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Wichita:â

Addâ Chantz Petruic, Fâ activated from reserve [2/6]

âAddâ Peter Crinella, Fâ activated from reserve [2/6]

âDeleteâ Jeremy McKenna, Fâ recalled by Toronto (AHL) [2/6]

âDelete âGordie Green, Fâ recalled by Toronto (AHL) [2/6]

