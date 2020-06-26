Americans, ECHL, Committed to the 2020-21 Campaign

The Annual ECHL Board of Governors Meeting was held via conference call earlier this week.

During the meeting, the Board of Governors furthered preparations and intent to play for the start of the 2020-21 Season. The League determined the process, including scheduling Board Meetings throughout the summer of 2020 and developing protocols in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association and local/federal health officials, to determine progress in ECHL markets for the return of safe play for Players, fans and employees.

During the meeting, the Board of Governors furthered preparations and intent to play for the start of the 2020-21 Season. The League determined the process, including scheduling Board Meetings throughout the summer of 2020 and developing protocols in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association and local/federal health officials, to determine progress in ECHL markets for the return of safe play for Players, fans and employees.

