Jakob Reichert Set to Return to Admirals

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced today they have officially re-signed forward Jakob Reichert for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Reichert, 26, joined the Admirals on December 28, 2019 on a loan from the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen. Before leaving Peoria, Reichert put up strong numbers with the Rivermen, corralling 17 points in 16 games.

In 16 games played with Norfolk, the Langley, BC product posted 10 points (4g, 6a). Reichert went down with an injury on February 22, which was the last time he appeared in an Admirals uniform before the cancellation of the 2019-20 season in March.

The 6'5 forward began his professional career in 2018-19 with the Adirondack Thunder, where he played in 45 games and had 15 points. Before turning pro, Reichert played four years at Bowling Green University. In his sophomore campaign, he was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team.

