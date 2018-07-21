Americans Announce NHL Affiliation with the Minnesota Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced an ECHL affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans for the 2018-19 season.

"We are excited to announce a new ECHL affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans," said Minnesota Wild Assistant General Manager and Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers. "Allen has enjoyed tremendous success in both the CHL and ECHL and we are thrilled to add the Americans as a development affiliate for our players."

Under the affiliation agreement, the Americans will serve as a resource for the development efforts and personnel needs of both the Iowa and Minnesota Wild. The agreement allows Wild prospects to be assigned to the Americans for developmental purposes throughout the season. Minnesota's primary development affiliate is the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL).

"The Allen Americans organization is humbled to have the opportunity to affiliate with world class partners in the Minnesota and Iowa Wild," said Allen Americans President Matt Canavan. "Their commitment to developing players and winning hockey games are consistent with our core values. Both the Minnesota and Iowa organizations have a history with our region and fan base, and we're excited about the affiliation and partnership. It's a great way to head into our 10th anniversary season."

"We're really excited to be working with the Minnesota and Iowa Wild organizations," said Allen Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "I'm very familiar with their staff and we look forward to helping develop their players."

The Allen Americans have advanced to the playoffs in all nine of its seasons in professional hockey, playing five seasons in the Central Hockey League (2009-14) and the last four seasons in the ECHL (2014-18). The Americans claimed four consecutive championships during that timeframe, winning the President's Cup in 2013 and 2014 and the Kelly Cup in 2015 and 2016.

The Americans open their tenth training camp this October. The first home game is on Saturday, October 20th against the Wichita Thunder. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

