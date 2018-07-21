Allen Americans Sign Mike Gunn for the 2018-2019 Season

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and Globe Life announced today that the club has signed defenseman Mike Gunn to a contract for the 2018-2019 season.

Mike Gunn, at 6-3 and 210 pounds, brings size to the Allen D-core. The 26-year old native of Livonia, Michigan, returns to the Americans for a fourth season.

The popular Gunn played in 64 games for the Americans last year, adding 10 points and 98 penalty minutes. He has 234 PIMS (penalty minutes) in three years with Allen. He'll begin his fifth year as a professional this October.

"It's great organization from the front office on down," said Americans defenseman Mike Gunn. "I love the culture here in Allen. I'm excited to be coming back for another year. "It was an easy decision. I'm honored that Coach Martinson wants me back to be a part of this great team. We have some amazing fans here in Texas. They stand by us no matter what."

The Americans open their tenth training camp this October. The first home game is on Saturday, October 20th against the Wichita Thunder. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

