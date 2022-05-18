Americans Announce Chad Costello as the Third Coach in Team History

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and Owner Jack Gulati, announced today the team has hired Chad Costello as the third coach in team history.

Chad Costello played almost four full seasons in an Americans sweater. He was a part of two Kelly Cup Championship teams in 2015 and 2016. He is a three-time ECHL MVP (11-12, 16-17, 17-18), and Finals MVP in 2016.

"We chose Chad (Costello) over several other experienced candidates," said Americans Owner Jack Gulati. "We see great leadership qualities in Chad. We know he has the drive and motivation to lead both young players and our veterans. He knows what it takes to win, and we have all the confidence in him to guide this team going forward."

The native of Johnston, Iowa led the ECHL in scoring in 2015 with 125 points, with the next closest in the scoring race putting up 80 points. He is a four-time All-ECHL First Team member. He won the ECHL Sportsmanship Award in 2014-2015, to go along with three scoring titles.

"I'm extremely excited for this opportunity," said Americans new Head Coach Chad Costello. "I would like to thank Owner Jack Gulati and the Americans Executive Team for this opportunity. I would also like to thank Steve Martinson for starting a winning tradition here in Allen, and I'm excited for the chance to continue that tradition. I enjoyed my time as a player here so much, especially the back-to-back Kelly Cups. This has always felt like home to me. I look forward to leading the charge to bring the Kelly Cup back to Texas. I'm extremely excited to work with the young players that we sign here this offseason and help them achieve their goals."

The Allen Americans begin their 14th season of professional hockey this October. In 13 total seasons in the CHL (2009-2013) and ECHL (2014-present), the club has made five trips to the league finals with four championships.

