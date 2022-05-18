ECHL Transactions - May 18

May 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 18, 2022:

Utah:

Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from reserve

Delete Luka Burzan, F placed on reserve

