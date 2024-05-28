Amarillo Wins Pitcher's Duel to Open Series

May 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Four Amarillo Sod Poodles pitchers held the Arkansas Travelers to just three hits and they won the series opener, 2-1 on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Billy Corcoran started and went six innings after retiring the first 10 hitters of the game. Travs starter Blas Castano matched his season high with five innings while surrendering a pair of unearned runs and was saddled with the loss. Cole Young supplied the Travs with their first hit and only run of the night with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Moments That Mattered

* An error with two on and none out in the second allowed Amarillo to score their first run. Then a couple batters later with runners at the corners, an errant throw to second on an attempted double steal got them another run.

* Arkansas put the tying run in scoring position in each of the last two innings but went 0-3 in trying to come up with the clutch hit.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Cole Young: 2-4, run, HR, RBI, SB

* RHP Blas Castano: L, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 UER, 5 K

* LHP Garrett Davila: 2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Seattle promoted INF Tyler Locklear to Tacoma where he made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday night. RHP Logan Gragg was reinstated from the Development List filling out the Travs roster.

* It was the Travs first loss of the season at home on a Tuesday after winning their first three games.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with RHP Logan Evans (4-2, 1.39) making the start against RHP Cole Percival (2-3, 5.76). It is a Dog Day at DSP with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

