Amarillo Sod Poodles Release Full 2023 Promotional Schedule

AMARILLO, TX. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, are excited to release the full promotional schedule for the 2023 season. Amarillo's Opening Night is slated for Tuesday, April 11, when the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Houston Astros visit Amarillo for the first of 12-home series in 2023.

Opening Night at HODGETOWN will be the first of 20 scheduled fireworks shows! Opening Weekend culminates with back-to-back giveaway days on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16 as the Sod Poodles will give away a clear plastic bag and the 2023 magnet schedule.

The Sod Poodles will return to action at HODGETOWN to face the defending Texas League Champions, the Frisco RoughRiders starting on April 25. Another full week of family fun is planned, including the first of two (2) special celebrity appearances scheduled this season when the Sod Poodles host the RoughRiders for the second Thirsty Thursday© of the 2023 season on April 27. Along with nine (9) total theme nights and 15 giveaways, this season will feature marquee home games for some of the summer's best holidays including Mother's Day, Father's Day, Independence Weekend, and Labor Day Weekend.

The first theme night of the 2023 schedule will be Princesses & Pirates Night when the Soddies host the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday, June 3. The remaining theme nights include Star Wars Night (June 17), Luau Night (July 15), Christmas In July (July 21), World of Wizards Night (July 22), Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond (August 5), Dino Night (August 19), The Workplace Night with an appearance from Leslie David Baker of NBC's The Office (September 2), and Skyfest Spooktacular (September 16).

Another Amarillo favorite, the Diamond Dig (April 29) will return for the 2023 season. New for this summer will be HODGETOWN and the Sod Poodles helping kick off a week-long celebration honoring the buildup to the 100-year anniversary of historic Route 66 on Friday, June 2. The Sod Poodles will host their only planned weekday afternoon game on Tuesday, May 9, when the Midland RockHounds, Double-A Affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, come to town for the first of 21 total games to determine the 2023 Oil Pan Cup Champions.

The Sod Poodles will wear seven (7) specialty jerseys throughout the season including jerseys for Star Wars Night, Independence Weekend, Luau Night, Christmas in July, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, SkyFest Spooktacular, and a mystery jersey to be announced at a later date.

Highlights of the 15 giveaways include three (3) former player bobbleheads beginning with a Corbin Carroll bobblehead on Sunday, July 16. Following that will be a Leandro Cedeño bobblehead on September 3, and a Brandon Pfaadt bobblehead on the final regular season home game on Sunday, August 17. This season's slate of giveaways also includes the third installment of a series of beer steins and six different wearables for fans to continue to add to their Sod Poodles wardrobe.

For the third straight season, the Sod Poodles will celebrate the rich Hispanic heritage and culture in Amarillo each Wednesday as the Pointy Boots de Amarillo in conjunction with MiLB's Copa de la Diversión initiative.

For the second straight year, each of the 120 Minor League clubs is guaranteed to be able to host their fans to take part in one of the highlights of summer, Independence Weekend. This year, the Sod Poodles will host the Tulsa Drillers from Wednesday, June 28 through Monday, July 3. Three (3) firework shows over the weekend will cap Amarillo's Independence Weekend Celebration before the Sod Poodles hit the road to face the Springfield Cardinals starting on July 4.

Another exciting feature of the 2023 schedule is that baseball fans in Amarillo will be able to watch the Soddies take on eight (8) of the nine (9) other Texas League teams, including the Double-A affiliates of the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Minnesota Twins.

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to follow the team on social media for the most up-to-date news on the 2023 season and all HODGETOWN events. You can find the team on all social media channels by searching @sodpoodles. For questions and more information, call (806) 803-9547 or email info@sodpoodles.com. To view the complete Sod Poodles 2023 Schedule with game times included, click HERE.

A full summary of the 2023 promotional schedule is listed below (all dates are subject to change):

DAILY PROMOTIONS:

- Taco Tuesday (10 total dates of $3 tacos and limited $2 game tickets in select seating zones)

- Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Ford Dealers (11 total dates featuring $1 Hot Dogs)

- Thirsty Thursday© presented by Barnes Jewelry (11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks)

- Friday Night Fireworks (12 total dates)

- Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell Helicopter (12 total dates featuring 50% off tickets for Military and First Responders)

20 FIREWORKS SHOWS including:

- Opening Night - April 11

- Independence Weekend Celebration - June 30, July 1, July 3

- Six (6) Special Theme Night Shows -Princesses & Pirates Night (June 3), Star Wars Night (June 17) Luau Night (July 15) Christmas In July (July 21), World Of Wizards Night (July 22), and SkyFest Spooktacular (September 16)

FAN GIVEAWAYS including:

- Clear plastic bag presented by Carpet Tech (April 15)

- Magnet schedule presented by M-Group (April 16)

- Sod Poodles beanie presented by Amarillo National Bank (April 30)

- Sod Poodles socks presented by Whataburger (May 13)

- Sod Poodles mystery replica jersey (June 4)

- Baseball glove presented by Downtown Athletic Club (June 18)

- Leandro Cedeño 527-foot HR T-Shirt presented by Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems (July 2)

- Hawaiian shirt presented by Reed Beverage (July 15)

- Corbin Carroll "Corbin Barrels" Bobblehead presented by Toot'n Totum (July 16)

- Bucket hat presented by Yellowhouse Machinery (July 23)

- Beer stein presented by Barnes Jewelry (August 3)

- Quarter zip hoodie presented by Happy State Bank (August 6)

- Rope trucker hat presented by B&J Welding (August 20)

- Leandro Cedeño Bobblehead presented by Street Auto Group (September 3)

- Brandon Pfaadt Bobblehead presented by Fairly Group (September 17)

SPECIALTY & THEME NIGHTS:

- Special Celebrity Appearance* (April 27)

- Diamond Dig presented by Barnes Jewelry (April 29)

- Bark In The Park presented by Woof Gang Bakery (April 29)

- S.T.E.A.M Day/Business Hooky (May 9)

- Princesses & Pirates Night presented by Primrose School of Amarillo Southwest (June 3)

- Star Wars Night presented by The People's Federal Credit Union (June 17)

- Independence Weekend Celebration presented by Bell Helicopter (July 1-3)

- Luau Night presented by Reed Beverage (July 15)

- Christmas In July presented by Street Auto Group (July 21)

- World of Wizards Night presented by Cacique Foods (July 22)

- Marvel's Defenders of The Diamond (August 5)

- Dino Night With Ed's Dinosaurs Live (August 19)

- The Workplace Night feat. Leslie David Baker presented by Color Art (September 2)

- SkyFest Spooktacular presented by Maxor (September 16)

*TBA later

