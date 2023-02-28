Introducing the 2023 San Antonio Missions Promotional Schedule

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions are proud to announce the full release of the 2023 promotional schedule. Fans will be able to collect numerous giveaway items, enjoy fabulous fireworks displays and participate in Bark in the Park during the 2023 season.

Giveaways are currently scheduled for each Friday night throughout the 2023 season beginning with Fiesta Medals on Friday, April 14th. The first 750 fans that night will receive a medal when the Missions take on the Frisco RoughRiders.

There will be four custom jersey giveaways this season courtesy of McCombs Ford West. The first giveaway is scheduled for Friday, April 28th. The next jersey will be on Friday, June 9th. Friday, July 14th will be the third jersey giveaway. Lastly, Friday, August 18th will be the fourth jersey giveaway. On these nights, the first 2,000 fans will receive a jersey.

For the first time since 2019, the San Antonio Missions will be hosting Used Car Night presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union. This event is slated for Friday, June 23rd. Fans will have the opportunity to win a used car during the game as multiple vehicles will be raffled off that night.

SSFCU will also be the presenting sponsor for Shirt Off Our Back Night on Friday, September 15th. Fans will receive a raffle ticket upon entering the stadium and have the chance to win a game-worn, autographed jersey.

Other Friday night giveaways include: ž Hoodie presented by Bill Miller BBQ, Flying Chanclas Mugs presented by Circle K, Cage Jackets presented by TSAOG, and Hawaiian Shirts presented by San Antonio Water System. For these nights, the first 1,500 fans will receive the souvenir.

Various Saturday nights in 2023 will include spectacular postgame fireworks displays. The first postgame fireworks event is scheduled for Saturday, April 15th. Other postgame fireworks nights include May 13th presented by Kahlig Auto Group, June 10th presented by Down Syndrome Association of South Texas, July 3rd as part of the H-E-B July 3rd Celebration presented by Bud Light, July 15th presented by Kahlig Auto Group, July 29th presented by Chevy, August 19th and September 16th presented by Texas Enterprise.

Select Sunday home games in 2023 will feature theme days and ticket offers. Bark in the Park presented by North Park Subaru is scheduled for May 14th, June 11th, July 2nd and August 27th. On these days, fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to the game.

The 2023 season will see the return of Six Flags Sundays presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas. On April 30th, May 28th, June 25th, July 30th, and August 20th, the first 250 children (48 inches and under) will receive a free ticket to Six Flags. Looney Tunes characters will be appearing at Nelson Wolff Stadium for these games.

Select Wednesday home games will be Military Appreciation Nights. Those dates include April 12th, May 10th presented by Chevy, June 21st presented by RBFCU, August 23rd and September 13th. For these games, the Missions will be wearing camouflage jerseys and active or retired military members can receive up to four bullpen or outfield reserved tickets for these games.

The home opener for the 2023 season will be Tuesday, April 11th and this will be the first of 10 AARP $2 Tuesdays. Fans will be able to purchase $2.00 outfield reserved, bullpen reserved and berm tickets and parking on $2 Tuesdays. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will also be $2.00 during these nights.

Each Thursday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium will be Taco Bell Value Night. The first of 11 Value Nights will be Thursday, April 13th when the Missions take on the Frisco RoughRiders. Fans will be able to purchase half-priced tickets and parking for these nights. Domestic draft beers, sodas, and hot dogs will all be $2.00 during the game.

All promotions are subject to change.

Friday Night Giveaways

April 14th - Fiesta Medal (first 750 fans)

April 28th - Jersey #1 presented by McCombs Ford West (first 2,000 fans)

May 12th - Missions ž Hoodie presented by Bill Miller BBQ (first 1,500 fans)

May 26th - Flying Chanclas Mug presented by Circle K (first 1,500 fans)

June 9th - Jersey #2 presented by McCombs Ford West (first 2,000 fans)

June 23rd - Used Car Night presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union

June 30th - Missions Cage Jackets presented by TSAOG (first 1,500 fans)

July 14th - Jersey #3 presented by McCombs Ford West (first 2,000 fans)

July 28th - Hawaiian Shirt presented by San Antonio Water System (first 1,500 fans)

August 18th - Jersey #4 presented by McCombs Ford West (first 2,000 fans)

September 15th - Shirt Off Our Back Night presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union

Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, April 15th

Saturday, April 29th

Saturday, May 13th - presented by Kahlig Auto Group

Saturday, May 27th

Saturday, June 10th - presented by Down Syndrome Association of South Texas

Saturday, June 24th

Saturday, July 1st

Monday, July 3rd - H-E-B July 3rd Celebration presented by Bud Light

Saturday, July 15th - presented by Kahlig Auto Group

Saturday, July 29th - presented by Chevy

Saturday, August 19th - presented by Alzheimer's Association

Saturday, August 26th

Saturday, September 16th - presented by Texas Enterprise

AARP $2 Tuesdays

April 11th

April 25th

May 9th

May 23rd

June 6th

June 20th

July 25th

August 15th

August 22nd

September 12th

Taco Bell Value Nights

April 13th

April 27th

May 11th

May 25th

June 8th

June 22nd

June 29th

July 27th

August 17th

August 24th

September 14th

Other Theme Days

Wednesday, April 12th - Military Appreciation Night

Sunday, April 30th - Six Flags Sunday presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Wednesday, May 10th - Military Appreciation presented by Chevy

Sunday, May 14th - Bark in the Park presented by North Park Subaru

Sunday, May 28th - Six Flags Sunday presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Sunday, June 11th - Bark in the Park presented by North Park Subaru

Wednesday, June 21st - Military Appreciation presented by RBFCU

Sunday, June 25th - Six Flags Sunday presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Sunday, July 2nd - Bark in the Park presented by North Park Subaru

Sunday, July 30th - Six Flags Sunday presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Sunday, August 20th - Six Flags Sunday presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Wednesday, August 23rd - Military Appreciation Night

Sunday, August 27th - Bark in the Park presented by North Park Subaru

Wednesday, September 13th - Military Appreciation Night

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season will be the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. Single game tickets will go on sale March 1st. The Missions Box Office will be cashless this season. Fans can purchase tickets at the box office using credit cards. For more information on the upcoming season call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

