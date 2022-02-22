Amarillo Sod Poodles Full 2022 Promotional Schedule Is Here

February 22, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Tex. - Today, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, released their full promotional schedule for the 2022 season that is set to begin April 8 at HODGETOWN against the Midland RockHounds.

Opening Weekend of the Sod Poodles third season kicks off with the first of 19 scheduled fireworks shows for the season on Friday, April 8, and will be accompanied by a magnet schedule giveaway and a clear plastic bag giveaway to round out the first of 12 homestands. The first full week of fun and exciting daily promotions and family-friendly entertainment returns on April 19 when the Sod Poodles face the San Antonio Missions. The ZOOperstars!, a traveling mascot inflatable entertainment act takes center stage on Saturday, April 23.

The third homestand is highlighted by a Cinco De Mayo celebration on Thursday, May 5, and includes an Amarillo favorite, Diamond Dig on Saturday, May 7. The first of six (6) theme nights for the 2022 season will take place on Saturday, May 21 with Cowboys and Princess Night.

As part of Minor League Baseball's league-wide partnership with Marvel Entertainment, the Sod Poodles will host two (2) Marvel games, one on Saturday, June 11 for a Marvel Super Hero Night, and the second on Saturday, July 30, for Marvel's Defenders Of The Diamond.

Three straight nights of fireworks shows highlight the Sod Poodles Independence Weekend Celebration July 1 through 3 against the defending Double-A Central champions, Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Amarillo will wear five (5) specialty jerseys during the 2022 season. The team will don a Christmas theme jersey on Saturday, July 16 for Christmas In July, a Marvel-themed jersey, a World of Wizards jersey, a Star Wars themed jersey for SkyFest, a Hawaiian jersey, and special Sod Poodles stars and stripes jerseys during the Independence Weekend Celebration.

Some highlights of the 15 giveaway items for fans this season will include four (4) bobbleheads starting with a RUCKUS Pointy Boots de Amarillo bobblehead that will be given away to the first 1,500 fans through the HODGETOWN gates on Sunday, August 14. Stone Garrett, a key member of the 2021 Sod Poodles team will be celebrated in bobble form on Sunday, September 4, and a special dual No-Hitter bobblehead will be given away on the final home game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday, September 11.

Fans will be able to take in a game with their four-legged friends for the first of two (2) Bark In The Park nights when Amarillo takes on the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, June 8.

For the second consecutive season, the Sod Poodles will celebrate the rich Hispanic heritage and culture in Amarillo each Wednesday as the Pointy Boots de Amarillo in conjunction with MiLB's Copa de la Diversión initiative.

With a full season on deck, another exciting feature of the 2022 season is that baseball fans in Amarillo will be able to see games against eight of the other nine Double-A Central teams. These teams include the Double-A affiliates of the Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Group hospitality options in any of the seven (7) exclusive hospitality areas HODGETOWN offers for fans, and businesses alike are now available for the 2022 season. For more information on how to book your company outing, birthday party, or special event in the premier entertainment setting in Amarillo, contact groups@sodpoodles.com or by phone at (806) 803-7762.

Single-game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 15 at 10 am. For the most up-to-date news on the Sod Poodles 2022 season and HODGETOWN Events, along with detailed information on promotions, tickets, and community relations, you can follow the team on social media @sodpoodles. For questions and more information, call (806) 803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

A full summary of the 2022 promotional schedule is listed below (all dates are subject to change):

DAILY PROMOTIONS:

- $2 Tuesday (11 total dates of select and limited $2 game tickets)

- Weiner Wednesday (11 total dates featuring $1 Hot Dogs)

- Thirsty Thursday (11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks)

- Friday Night Fireworks (11 total dates)

- Hometown Hero Sunday (12 total dates featuring 50% off tickets for Military and First Responders)

19 FIREWORKS SHOWS including:

- Opening Night - April 8

- Independence Weekend Celebration - July 1-3

- Five (5) Special Theme Night Shows - Cowboys and Princess (May 21), Marvel Super Hero Night (June 11) Christmas In July (July 16), World Of Wizards (August 13), and SkyFest (September 10)

FAN GIVEAWAYS including:

- Magnet Schedule (April 8-10)

- Clear Plastic Bag (April 10)

- slAMArillo T-Shirt (April 24)

- Sod Poodles Socks (June 2)

- Hawaiian Shirt (June 4)

- Golf Visor (June 5)

- Beach Towel (June 12)

- Replica Jersey (July 17)

- Beer Stein (July 28)

- Bucket Hat (July 31)

- COPA RUCKUS Bobblehead (August 14)

- Stone Garrett Bobblehead (September 4)

- No-Hitter Bobblehead (September 11)

SPECIALTY & THEME NIGHTS:

- S.T.E.A.M Day / Business Hooky (April 19 & May 17)

- ZOOperstars! (April 23)

- Cinco De Mayo Celebration (May 5)

- Diamond Dig (May 7)

- Cowboys and Princess Night (May 21)

- Bark In The Park (June 8 & August 10)

- Marvel Super Hero Night (June 11)

- Independence Weekend Celebration (July 1-3)

- Christmas In July (July 16)

- Marvel's Defenders of The Diamond (July 30)

- World Of Wizards Night (August 13)

- SkyFest (September 10)

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from February 22, 2022

Amarillo Sod Poodles Full 2022 Promotional Schedule Is Here - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.