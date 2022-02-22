Thirsty Thursday, $2 Tuesday Promotions Coming to Cardinals Games in 2022

With today being TWOsday, 2/22/22, we have TWO huge brand-new promotions to announce for 2022! For the first time in team history, Thirsty Thursday™ is coming to Springfield Cardinals games at Hammons Field! EVERY Thursday Cardinals home game at Hammons Field is now a Thirsty Thursday™, with drink specials on all adult beverages (fans age 21+) all game long!

But wait, there's more! Fans can prep for Thirsty Thursday™ with the brand-new $2 Tuesday, presented by Great Southern Bank, with hot dogs and bratwursts just $2 the entire game every Tuesday at Hammons Field!

The first Thirsty Thursday™ drinks start flowing on Thursday, April 21 vs. the Tulsa Drillers (AA, Dodgers). The first chance for fans to experience $2 Tuesday, presented by Great Southern Bank, is Tuesday, April 19 vs. the Drillers. View our full 2022 schedule and circle your $2 Tuesday and Thirsty Thursday™ dates today!

Opening Day 2022 is Friday, April 8 at Hammons Field when the Cardinals host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA, Kansas City Royals) at 6:35 p.m. Experience ultimate flexibility, savings and value with a RED Access Membership, starting with seats to 1-2 games per month and exclusive benefits. You can even set up your RED Access Membership to guarantee seats for all Thirsty Thursday and $2 Tuesday games!

Explore springfieldcardinals.com for more on RED Access Memberships, our full 138-game schedule, to book a group outing and to discover even more 2022 ticket information!

