Alyssa Naeher Re-Signs with the Chicago Red Stars

September 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, Alyssa Naeher, will return for a 10th season to the Red Stars, the club announced today. Naeher will continue tending goal for the Red Stars through 2025.

"I'm excited to be returning to Chicago for my 10th season. I'm looking forward to being on the field with my teammates, competing for championships and continuing to try to make this club the best it can be," said Naeher.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alyssa back for her 10th season with the club," said Red Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "She has always been invaluable for the club in the goal. Having her world-class talent and leadership on and off the pitch next season, anchoring the team, sets up the Red Stars for an exciting 2025."

Naeher first joined the Red Stars in 2016 via a trade with the Boston Breakers where the goalkeeper spent three seasons. A personification of consistency, Naeher has played and started in 135 regular-season matches for the club, and helped lead the Red Stars to six of their seven consecutive playoff appearances, including an NWSL Championship match and the first NWSL Challenge Cup Final in 2020. Active since the inaugural 2013 NWSL season, Naeher is the first goalkeeper in league history to reach 150 regular-season appearances, first goalkeeper to win 50 matches with one club, first goalkeeper to play 15,000 minutes in the NWSL and holds the NWSL record for most saves by a goalkeeper. The Connecticut native was also recently nominated for the Ballon d'Or, one of football's most prestigious individual awards, becoming the first NWSL goalkeeper to be nominated for the award.

Internationally, Naeher is one of the best goalkeepers in United States history, and has the résumé to be considered one of the best goalkeepers ever. The two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist has played 111 matches for the United States, boasting 67 clean sheets in less than a decade. Though Naeher was in the mix for the United States between 2014-2016, the goalkeeper didn't become the team's first choice for the position until 2017. Now, Naeher ranks third all-time in appearances, wins and shutouts for the Stars and Stripes. During the 2023 Women's World Cup, Naeher became the first goalkeeper to convert and save a penalty in a shootout, and at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Naeher became the first goalkeeper in women's soccer history to keep a clean sheet in both a World Cup Final and an Olympic gold medal match.

Naeher has continued to bolster her career with accolades this season, with the Red Stars captain winning two Save of the Week honors (Week 1 and 15) and being named to NWSL's March/April Best XI of the Month presented by Amazon Prime. Naeher joins former teammate, Alyssa Mautz (2013-2022), as the only other Red Star to spend a decade with the club.

Naeher and the Red Stars continue their push for playoffs as the team prepares to take on the North Carolina Courage, Sunday, September 29, at 5:00 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium. Tickets to that match and all remaining Red Stars home matches can be secured at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

