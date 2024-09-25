Angel City Football Club's Quotes Ahead of Home Match against Washington Spirit

September 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) prepared this week to face Washington Spirit at BMO Stadium on Friday, September 27 at the club's Celebración de Culturas. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. ET, streaming live on Prime Video.

Below please find quotes from the club's Head Coach Becki Tweed and defender Madison Curry:

ACFC Defender Madison Curry

On her growth this season:

"It has been nice to be able to embrace my role and not have many expectations coming into this year. The team around me here has helped a lot. Now that I'm in this position, my mindset is on how I can help the team in the best way. I'm focused on winning and doing whatever I need to do on and off the field to get us to that point."

On filling in for defender M.A. Vignola while she was injured:

"It was a daunting task, but she has been my biggest supporter through it all. Now that has turned into us both motivating each other and getting on the field together. It's been exciting to share that respect for each other and to want to be on the field at the same time."

On playing center back for the first time in her professional career after Sarah Gorden was injured:

"Sarah's shoes are impossible to fill, but I used the support system I have around me in that game and in the ones following it. I haven't learned enough about the position to be fully comfortable there, but versatility is a gift and the ability to try and learn has been special. I'm thankful that the team has trusted me to do so."

On the club's upcoming match against Washington Spirit:

"We're looking for three points and there is no better way to do it than at BMO Stadium. We lost to them last time, so that adds even more fuel to our fire to get back at them. Since they're above us on the table, it's our chance to assert our will and show what we can do when we're at the top of our game."

ACFC Head Coach Becki Tweed

On important preparation for the match against Washington Spirit with the quick turnaround:

"Rest, recovery, and freshness is going to be the most important thing for Friday. We are making sure that we can come in, reflect on the game, and move forward, but priority is definitely going to be rest and recovery."

On improvements needed for Friday's match:

"We need to be much better structurally. The fight and desire that we showed for the last 20 minutes on Monday was incredible. We are never going to give up and we are always going to be a team that keeps ourselves in it."

"I was extremely proud of the team's reaction after we went down, and then our ability to come back with a second goal and to continue to knock on the door pushing for a third. We weren't satisfied with a draw and I believe that speaks to the character of this team."

"We need to be accountable and responsible for our own roles. We need to show up as the best version of ourselves every day, and we need to give everything we have on game days knowing we've done everything in our control in the week leading up to the match."

"The grit and determination that we've shown in the past year is there, we just need to get it out every single day and bring it out in the game."

Thoughts on facing Washington Spirit on Friday:

"They are a good quality team and they've qualified for the playoffs already. They have some excellent individual players and they're really coming together as a team. What they've put together roster wise is brilliant and I'm excited to have Jonatan [Giráldez] in the league after his career with Barcelona."

"The more that we can continue to grow this league and challenge ourselves, you have to play every team like it's a cup final from now on. Having quality that the Washington Spirit have brought into this league in terms of coaching staff and players is always a huge positive for the NWSL. You want to compete against those types of clubs every week."

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.