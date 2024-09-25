Friday Angel City Football Club Hosts Celebración de Culturas Presented by Bmo with Home Match against Washington Spirit at Bmo Stadium
September 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
Angel City FC's Celebración de Culturas, presented by BMO, will take place this Friday, September 27, at 7:00 p.m. PT (kickoff) at BMO Stadium as the club takes on the Washington Spirit. Special activations for the match include three live performances throughout the night as well as a fashion show pregame that will take place outside the ACFC Fan Shop featuring clothing repurposed by students from Section Z and L.A.C.E.R. afterschool programs, who participated in a six-week sustainability course.
Below please find details for all ACFC Events for the September 27 match:
BMO Stadium - 7:00 p.m. (kickoff)
Pregame performance by the Cal Lutheran University Mariachi Band
Pregame interview featuring ACFC Celebración de Culturas scarf designer, Lola Villarreal
National Anthem performed by five-time GRAMMY nominee, Gabriela Moreno
Halftime performance by Technica Arte y Folklore
Street Fair - S. Coliseum Dr, North of BMO Stadium/Beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Performance by Buyangú-style quintet, Buyepongo
Klarna Carpet Runway Event with Community Partners Section Z & L.A.C.E.R. Afterschool Programs (60 students) and an appearance by ACFC Defender Jasmyne Spencer
Beer Garden with drinks from partners Heineken, Johnnie Walker, and Archer Roose
Spirit stations including:
ACFC temporary tattoos
Hair dye
Cheer cards courtesy of Cedars Sinai
ACFC partner giveaways
