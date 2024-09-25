Friday Angel City Football Club Hosts Celebración de Culturas Presented by Bmo with Home Match against Washington Spirit at Bmo Stadium

Angel City FC's Celebración de Culturas, presented by BMO, will take place this Friday, September 27, at 7:00 p.m. PT (kickoff) at BMO Stadium as the club takes on the Washington Spirit. Special activations for the match include three live performances throughout the night as well as a fashion show pregame that will take place outside the ACFC Fan Shop featuring clothing repurposed by students from Section Z and L.A.C.E.R. afterschool programs, who participated in a six-week sustainability course.

Below please find details for all ACFC Events for the September 27 match:

BMO Stadium - 7:00 p.m. (kickoff)

Pregame performance by the Cal Lutheran University Mariachi Band

Pregame interview featuring ACFC Celebración de Culturas scarf designer, Lola Villarreal

National Anthem performed by five-time GRAMMY nominee, Gabriela Moreno

Halftime performance by Technica Arte y Folklore

Street Fair - S. Coliseum Dr, North of BMO Stadium/Beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Performance by Buyangú-style quintet, Buyepongo

Klarna Carpet Runway Event with Community Partners Section Z & L.A.C.E.R. Afterschool Programs (60 students) and an appearance by ACFC Defender Jasmyne Spencer

Beer Garden with drinks from partners Heineken, Johnnie Walker, and Archer Roose

Spirit stations including:

ACFC temporary tattoos

Hair dye

Cheer cards courtesy of Cedars Sinai

ACFC partner giveaways

