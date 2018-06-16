Alvarez, Wagner Power Riders Past Missions

FRISCO, Texas - With the help of a great all-around night from Eliezer Alvarez and superb pitching from starter Tyler Wagner, the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, edged the San Antonio Missions 3-1 Saturday at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

BIG MOMENTS

* Alvarez finished the night 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI single and made three spectacular catches in left field.

* The Riders plated all three of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

* Wagner worked seven strong innings, allowing just one run on three hits, while striking out a season-high six batters to earn the win.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Tyler Wagner: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (W)

* Eliezer Alvarez: 3-for-4, RBI

* Michael De Leon: 3-for-4, R

NEWS AND NOTES

* Riders pitching allowed a season-low three hits in Saturday's win.

* Frisco arms combined to yield just eight runs in the four-game series against San Antonio.

* Michael De Leon recorded his fourth three-hit game of the year, already surpassing his total from all of last year (3).

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Midland, Sunday, 4:00 p.m.

Probables: RHP Jonathan Hernandez (0-1, 13.50) vs. LHP Jesus Luzardo (3-3, 3.80)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

