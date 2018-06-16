Alvarez, Wagner Power Riders Past Missions
June 16, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - With the help of a great all-around night from Eliezer Alvarez and superb pitching from starter Tyler Wagner, the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, edged the San Antonio Missions 3-1 Saturday at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
BIG MOMENTS
* Alvarez finished the night 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI single and made three spectacular catches in left field.
* The Riders plated all three of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
* Wagner worked seven strong innings, allowing just one run on three hits, while striking out a season-high six batters to earn the win.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Tyler Wagner: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (W)
* Eliezer Alvarez: 3-for-4, RBI
* Michael De Leon: 3-for-4, R
NEWS AND NOTES
* Riders pitching allowed a season-low three hits in Saturday's win.
* Frisco arms combined to yield just eight runs in the four-game series against San Antonio.
* Michael De Leon recorded his fourth three-hit game of the year, already surpassing his total from all of last year (3).
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Midland, Sunday, 4:00 p.m.
Probables: RHP Jonathan Hernandez (0-1, 13.50) vs. LHP Jesus Luzardo (3-3, 3.80)
Video: MiLB.tv
Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App
