Altoona Curve Reveal Full 2024 Promotional Schedule

CURVE, PA - With the 2024 season just 41 days away, the Altoona Curve are pleased to share the full 2024 promotional schedule, which features a theme for all 69 home games for the first time ever at Peoples Natural Gas Field!

"For the last several months, our staff has collaborated on creating a promotional schedule that offers a wide variety of entertainment for everyone in the family," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "This season we'll have incredible giveaways, historic rebrands, several special guest appearances and a host of theme nights that will help our fans make memories that last a lifetime. I can't wait to get started on April 9th with Opening Night!"

The 2024 season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, features 19 fireworks shows, four bobblehead giveaways, two celebrity guest appearances and plenty of unique theme nights and desired giveaways that will certainly make the season one-of-a-kind in Curve, PA.

The campaign kicks off with Opening Night at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday, April 9 at 6:00 p.m. when the Curve open a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The first 1,000 fans will go home with a 2024 magnet schedule on April 9 and April 10, presented by Bolger Brothers. Opening Night will feature the first fireworks show of the season, set to Rock Anthems, presented by Stuckey Automotive, Ollinger Brothers, and Juniata College.

Another prominent date on the calendar is July 4, where the Curve will host the Harrisburg Senators with a special 7:00 p.m. first pitch for Independence Day, with patriotic-themed fireworks, presented by the PA Lottery. The Curve will also play at home on Wednesday, September 11, where a Memorial Stair Climb will be held at Peoples Natural Gas Field in the morning before the game. Registration for this event will open at a later date.

REBRANDS AND SPECIALTY JERSEYS

This season, the Curve will sport five different specialty uniforms, including the return of an old fan favorite identity and the opportunity to bid on game-worn jerseys.

For the first time in team history, the Curve will unveil a new Copa de la Diversión identity on Friday, April 12 against the Harrisburg Senators. The "Peces Dorados" will make five Friday appearances throughout the 2024 season, including May 10, June 14, July 5, and August 16. When deciding on an Altoona Curve Copa de la Diversión identity, "Peces Dorados" made the biggest splash. Translating to "Gold Fish," this new colorful identity pays homage to a fan-favorite mascot in Curve, PA, Al Tuna.

Copa de la Diversión, or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series that is specifically designed to highlight the culture and values that resonate most with Minor League Baseball teams' local U.S. Hispanic communities. Fans can enjoy $7 Walking Tacos on these dates as well as learn the history and culture of a different country for each game. These countries include Mexico on May 10, the Dominican Republic on June 14, Puerto Rico on July 5, and Venezuela on August 16. Additional food and drink specials will be announced later.

Returning to Curve, PA for the first time since 2021, Altoona will once again celebrate Brookies Weekend from Saturday, July 13 through Sunday, July 14 when the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, come to town. The Curve will wear their signature Brook Trout themed jerseys and caps paying tribute to the Pennsylvania State Fish, presented by Blair County Suicide Prevention Task Force, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Blair County System of Care. Fans can place their bids on game-worn and autographed jerseys via the LiveSource app.

The Force will be with you on Saturday, June 29 when the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, come to town for our annual Star Wars Night, featuring a specialty Star Wars themed uniform for the first time since 2018, presented by Family Services. This jersey depicts the story arc of Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi and is one of the most detailed Star Wars uniforms in team history! Fans can place their bids on game-worn and autographed jerseys via the LiveSource app.

On Saturday, August 3, the Curve will go back in time to honor an important group on Code Talkers Night, presented by the Altoona Railroaders Museum. The native Americans played huge part of the secrecy of keeping allied messages from being cracked by the axis powers during World War II. We honor these men and highlight the incredible, and innovative, work they did to help ensure the freedoms we enjoy to this day with a specialty uniform available for auction via the Livesource App.

Rounding out our specialty uniforms comes a tribute to the 412. Join us for our final regular season game on Sunday, September 15 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, when the Curve suit up in a 1979 Pirates themed uniform, celebrating the 45th anniversary of Pittsburgh's 1979 World Series Championship, presented by Keller Engineers. Fans can place their bids on game-worn and autographed jerseys via the LiveSource app.

BOBBLEHEADS AND PREMIUM GIVEWAWAYS

The 2024 season features four bobblehead giveaways as well as plenty of exciting items for fans to take home!

The first of four bobbleheads comes during our Opening Week on Saturday, April 13 against Harrisburg when we celebrate a top moment in Curve history with a Paul Skenes Bobblestache (and head) giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, presented by Unifirst. The Pirates No. 1 overall pick in 2023 drew a record-setting crowd of 10,164 fans last summer in his Double-A debut at PNG Field, and we salute that moment with a bobblehead that features its own bobbling mustache.

One of the most villainous bobbleheads of the 2023 season came from Curve, PA with "The Joker" bobblehead. Supervillian Night makes its return on Friday, June 28 at 6:00 p.m. when the Curve host the Akron RubberDucks, and the first 1,000 fans can celebrate with a Bane Bobblehead, presented by Peoples.

Christmas comes early once again this summer with an AL(f) on the Mantle Bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans on Friday, July 12 at 6:00 p.m. when the Curve host the Bowie Baysox, presented by Sheetz for the Kidz.

The final bobblehead comes in conjunction with the "Peces Dorados" Copa de la Diversión brand. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Friday, August 16 when the Curve host the Bowie Baysox will take home a Sugar Skull Bobblehead, presented by Nuts for You, to celebrate the final Copa game of the season!

Another premium giveaway comes on Thursday, June 27 when the Curve hosts the Akron RubberDucks for a 6:00 p.m. contest. The first 500 kids 12 & under will take home a Replica Youth Jersey, presented by Morefield Communications. Kids can also look forward to a Mascot Cup Giveaway Series throughout the season, with four different cups featuring Curve mascots being given to the first 200 kids 12 & under on different Sunday Kids Club days, presented by Harbor House Preschool & Kindergarten. The four dates include April 28 (Al Tuna), July 14 (LOCO), August 4 (Trax, Tenacious, Diesel Dawg), and September 1 (Steamer).

There will be four T-Shirt giveaways this season, where the first 1,000 fans will receive a unique Curve themed T-Shirt. The first giveaway is on Military Children Night at the ballpark on Friday, April 26 at 6:00 p.m. when the Curve host the Akron RubberDucks, presented by PSCOA, Gorilla House, and Sweat for Vets. The second giveaway is on Throwback Night on Wednesday, June 12 when the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, come to town for a 6:00 p.m. first pitch, presented by Anderson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, The Altoona Mirror, M&T Bank, and Martin Oil. The third giveaway comes on Wednesday, August 14 at 6:00 p.m. against the Bowie Baysox on Logo Night, presented by the Central PA Autism Community. The final T-shirt giveaway comes on Friday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels for Horror Night, presented by Double Tap Indoor Gun Range & Training Center.

Other fun giveaways scheduled for this season include a Curve Pumpkin Pail on Saturday, May 11 to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Blair Candy, a Train Whistle on Thursday, August 1 to the first 1,000 fans, presented by East Broad Top Railroad, and an Altoona Curve & Peces Dorados Double-Sided Soccer Scarf on Thursday, September 12 to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Power House Subs. There will be three Dilly Bar Giveaways for fans this season on Saturday June 1, Saturday July 13, and Saturday August 3, presented by Dairy Queen.

SPECIAL APPEARANCES

There are once again numerous entertainment acts and celebrities that will be making appearances at Peoples Natural Gas Field this summer!

On Wednesday, May 29 when the Curve host the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the world-famous Mutts Gone Nuts trot to Curve, Pa with their incredible on-field act for the very first time, presented by the Altoona Mirror. Come out to the ballpark to see these exciting pups perform tricks that will leave you barking with joy!

Ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls, we present to you the biggest circus themed baseball game not under a big top on Wednesday, July 10 when the Curve host the Bowie Baysox. The Grace Good Circus Act will be in town to entertain fans with an exciting act, presented by the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center.

Just like 10,000 candles in the wind and a celebrated small horse, you will fall in love with the Parks and Recreational areas of the City of Altoona on a similarly named theme night on Thursday, July 11. Actor and comedian Jim O'Heir from the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation" will be in attendance, with fans given the opportunity to purchase VIP meet and greet packages, presented by Peoples Natural Gas.

Retired professional football player and former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor will make an appearance at PNG Field on Thursday, August 15 at 6:00 p.m. against the Bowie Baysox. Fans can purchase a VIP meet and greet package to secure their visit with the two-time Super Bowl Champion, presented by UPMC Health Plan.

SPECIAL THEMED NIGHTS

The 2024 season will bring unique, entertaining themes on every night! To learn about all 69 themes for our home games this season, click here.

Kids and parents throughout the area will be thrilled for the return of Education Days throughout the 2024 season. On Wednesday, April 24 at 11:00 a.m. against the Akron RubberDucks, Tuesday, May 7 at 11:00 a.m. and Thursday, May 9 at 12:05 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Curve will educate the game's youngest fans through baseball.

Wednesday, July 31 features the return of the popular Super Splash Day, presented by the Altoona Water Authority, where fans can stay cool on a sunshine-filled July game day against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 12:05 p.m. There will be a special Kids Giveaway to the first 500 children 12 and under on each Education Day as well as Super Splash Day, provided by the Home Nursing Agency WIC Program.

Faith Nights return to the ballpark in 2024 with two unique, faith-filled games at the ballpark. The first Faith game of the season comes on Sunday, June 2 against the Portland Sea Dogs at 1:00 p.m. The second faith night will be on Sunday, August 18 against the Bowie Baysox at 6:00 p.m.

Scout Nights will return to the ballpark this summer, providing scout packs the opportunity to say the Pledge of Allegiance on the field, watch a Curve game, view a movie on the videoboard and have a sleepover in the outfield. These Saturday dates include June 15 against the Erie SeaWolves, July 13 against the Bowie Baysox, and August 17 against the Bowie Baysox.

The Curve will recognize the 2024 1st Summit Bank Teachers of the Year on Saturday April 27 at 4:00 p.m. against the Akron RubberDucks. Wednesday, June 26 will be Diabetes Awareness Night, presented by United Rentals.

FIREWORKS SHOWS

The 2024 season will feature 19 action-packed fireworks shows. Throughout the season, different themes will accompany our fireworks presentations, including the return of an exciting Blast through the Decades, featuring the music of five different decades. The dates and themes of our 2024 fireworks shows are listed below.

Tuesday, April 9- Rock Anthem Fireworks

Friday, May 10 - Halloween Themed Fireworks

Friday, May 31 - Baseball Themed Fireworks

Saturday, June 1 - 60's Night Themed Fireworks

Thursday, June 13 - Pure Imagination Themed Fireworks

Sunday, June 16 - Philly Boxer Themed Fireworks

Tuesday, June 25 - 70's Night Themed Fireworks

Sunday, June 30 - May the Fireworks Be with You

Thursday, July 4 - American Themed Fireworks

Saturday, July 6 - Yacht Rock Sails Again Themed Fireworks

Tuesday, July 9 - 80's Night Themed Fireworks

Saturday, July 13 - Country Music Themed Fireworks

Tuesday, July 30 - World Country Themed Fireworks

Friday, August 2 - Polka Themed Fireworks

Tuesday, August 13 - Girl Power Song Themed Fireworks

Saturday, August 17 - Fantasy Themed Fireworks

Sunday, August 18 - Hotel California Themed Fireworks

Saturday, August 31 - 90's Night Themed Fireworks

Saturday, September 14 - 2000's Night Themed Fireworks

DAILY VALUE PROMOTIONS

The Curve are pleased to reveal several daily value promotions available throughout the season.

Tuesday night games are 2-for-Tuesday where fans can purchase two for the price of one on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn, presented by Breezeline. *Excludes May 7 Education Game*

Wednesdays at the ballpark are jam-packed with great value. On Why Not Wednesday's fans can purchase 50-cent boneless wings, enjoy $6 glasses of wine, and enjoy the return of Mitsubishi Wednesday with complimentary tickets available at Five Star Mitsubishi of Altoona, excluding education days. Wednesdays are also WIC Wednesdays with complimentary play in the WIC Kids Zone. Wednesdays at PNG Field are presented by the Altoona Mirror. *Excludes April 24 Education Day Game and July 31 Super Splash Day*

Thursdays are Thirstday at PNG Field with $3 16 oz. select domestic drafts, $2 22oz. sodas and $2 Juniata-brand by Kunzler hot dogs, presented by Q94. * Excludes May 9 Education Day Game and July 4*

Fridays are FRY Day at the Ballpark, presented by the PA Lottery. Kickoff your weekend at the ballpark with live music and fun while you can indulge in $1 off specialty French fries.

Every Saturday and Sunday, Kids can run the bases postgame.

Each Sunday throughout the season is a Ritchey's Dairy Kids Club game with complimentary memberships available and an opportunity to join in special experiences around the ballpark throughout the summer. For more information on the Richey's Dairy Kids Club and the Little Locos Kids' Club, click here.

Single game tickets will go on sale at CurveFest on Saturday, March 2 at Peoples Natural Gas Field. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., fans will have their first opportunity to purchase individual tickets at the Curve Box Office and the first 200 fans that do will receive a voucher for a free Altoona Curve fleece cap, presented by Ravine. Fans who purchase tickets for Opening Night at CurveFest will receive an additional complimentary ticket, of equal or lesser value, to any other April or May 2024 home game. Also, any fan that purchases a ticket for the Curve's July 4th matchup with the Harrisburg Senators will get another complementary ticket for July 5th or July 6th. For more information on CurveFest, click here.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

