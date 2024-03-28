Altoona Curve Announces New Things Coming to Peoples Natural Gas Field in 2024

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the newest additions to Peoples Natural Gas Field and the fan experience that will be put in place for the 2024 season, presented by Stuckey Automotive.

"We are very excited for the upcoming 2024 season and want to give fans an inside look at all the new things coming to Peoples Natural Gas Field this year," said Curve GM Nate Bowen.

Below is a list of some of the changes and new things coming this season:

Ball Launch Policy: All postgame ball launches held on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will take place in the right field bleacher seating area. This is the only location fans can throw tennis balls onto the field from.

Concession Items: There are several new food and beverage options coming to Peoples Natural Gas Field in 2024. Dippin' Dots will be new to Curve games this season, featuring the Curve-themed "Sugar Rush" flavor, named after LOCO's favorite dance! There will also be new combo meal options, providing fans with affordable combos including Chicken Tenders with Fries, Burger with Fries, and Pizza slices. All combo meals include a drink.

Another new policy within concessions includes a $4 re-fill on Souvenir cups on the date of purchase. Souvenir cups may not be brought back into the ballpark for future games.

New in 2024 are two unique Curve-branded beers, brewed and canned exclusively by Levity Brewing Company. The first beer, "Baseball Skies," is a Kolsch style ale with a hint of key lime and a 5.0% alcohol/volume. It can be described as a bright and refreshing summer beer with a squeeze of lime, the perfect companion for a summer night out at the ballpark in Curve, PA. Its name was inspired by the outstanding summer backdrop that Peoples Natural Gas Field offers for all fans who take in a Curve game.

The second beer, "Play the Song," is a pale ale that has a 7.0% alcohol/volume. Like haze after a fireworks show, this hazy IPA brings juicy citrus, mango, and pineapple flavors from citra and el dorado hops. The can features Curve mascot "Al Tuna" emerging from his position beyond the centerfield wall after the Curve win, where we "Play the Song!"

Fans can enjoy Baseball Skies and Play the Song beginning on April 9 for the Curve's home opener at Peoples Natural Gas Field against the Harrisburg Senators. Each beer can be purchased in cans at the ballpark this season as well as at Levity Brewing Company's two locations in Altoona and Indiana.

There are numerous new French Fry options this season at the ballpark. Trax Fries are rebranded Chili/Cheese fries. Rail King Fries are new for this season and are cheese-steak fries. They are named after the former minor league team that was here in Altoona prior to the Curve and will be served at our Budweiser Party Deck. Al Tuna Fries, which were new last season, are seafood-seasoned Fries w/ Monterey Jack Cheese sauce, named after our mascot Al Tuna. The LOCO Dog will also make its return this season.

Yinzer pierogies have been added to the full-season menu after their popularity last year. There will also be an option for pulled pork pierogies. Other new food options include a Black Bean Burger and Deep-Fried Oreos.

Fans who enjoy games in one of our luxury suites will enjoy a new and improved suite menu, which now includes beer, wine, and liquor.

Giveaway Policy: For the 2024 season, all giveaways will be handled as one item per person. Fans will not have the option to re-enter the line with additional tickets to claim additional items on giveaway dates and will only be given one giveaway item.

Lactation Pod: New in 2024 will be the installation of a Lactation Pod for mothers at the ballpark, thanks to the Blair County Breast Feeding Coalition and UPMC Altoona Foundation. This pod will be installed later this season outside the elevator on the second level concourse.

LOCO's Clubhouse: Mascot autograph sessions this season will be held at the brand-new LOCO's Clubhouse for every Sunday game, presented by Commonwealth Charter Academy. Formally known as Diesel's Doghouse, this bright red clubhouse is located at the top of the steps behind home plate on the second-level concourse, and fans will be able to see LOCO make appearances here during Sunday games as well as get more information on the Richey's Dairy Kids' Club and the Little LOCO's.

Luxury Suites: This season, the Curve are excited to offer three new and improved luxury suite experiences for fans to enjoy at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Price: $800 per game (does not include meeting rental fees) The Rental fee is $100/hour.

Suite 421 - Clemente Suite -Enjoy the game in a suite dedicated to former Pirates Hall-of-famer Roberto Clemente. This Pittsburgh-themed suite features highlights from Clemente's career in Pittsburgh. Our thanks to The Clemente Museum, Locker Room Sports & Promotions, and Ken Boston for their contributions to the Clemente Suite.

Suite 422 - Breezeline Sports Den -Enjoy a night in the largest available suite in the ballpark and take a walk through the History of the Altoona Curve. This suite features Curve colors and logos from years past as well as unique memorabilia from our 25+ seasons!

Suite 402 -T2B Commercial Interiors Suite - This suite is a great option to host an offsite company meeting or conference in a different setting.

Peces Dorados - We have unveiled a new Copa de la Diversion brand for the upcoming season, Peces Dorados! We will suit up as the "Gold Fish" five times during the 2024 season on Friday nights. For more information on Peces Dorados, click here.

Security Wands: All spectators entering through the gates at Peoples Natural Gas Field this season will be wanded down by security guards for the safety of all fans in attendance. This will take place at all gates of the stadium.

TicketMaster: Fans looking to purchase tickets online will use a new platform this season. Ticketing for all events held at Peoples Natural Gas Field is now available through TicketMaster. Fans will have the option to purchase tickets online and receive your tickets digitally, or purchase tickets in person at the box office. Both digital and physical tickets will be accepted to enter the stadium.

Vending Machines: There will be eight new vending machines located around the ballpark where fans can purchase water, soda, and Gatorade. Two machines are located on the suite level, with two on the second-level concourse and four on the first-level concourse.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

