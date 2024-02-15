Altoona Curve Announces New "Pints for Vets" Tasting Event

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the creation of Pints for Vets, presented by Ward Trucking and Sugarlands Distilling Co. The new beer, wine, & spirits sampling event will be held at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, May 18, with proceeds benefiting Band of Heroes Outdoors, a nonprofit organization that combats PTSD and veteran suicide through hunting, fishing, and enjoying the therapeutic aspects of the outdoors.

The event will feature a guest celebrity appearance by Tennessee whiskey legends, Mark & Digger from the Discovery TV series "The Moonshiners," as well as non-alcoholic vendors and live music from the PennSoulvanians. Altoona Curve concession stands will be open for food options. All attendees will receive a tasting glass upon entry and can sample and purchase a wide variety of beer, wines, & spirits from over 30 local vendors.

"When Band of Heroes Outdoors approached us in the fall about hosting this event, we were immediately interested in helping out," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "Veterans and their families make sacrifices on behalf of us all, and we are looking forward to recognizing them while bringing in well-known celebrities and adding another fun community-oriented event at the ballpark this summer."

Pints for Vets tickets will go on sale on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. at CurveFest. Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance, $40 on the day of the event, and $50 for a VIP package that includes an extra hour of exclusive VIP sampling time and is the only way to meet with Mark and Digger. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. for VIP members and 5:00 p.m. for general admission. Only a limited number of VIP tickets will be sold. More information on Pints for Vets can be found HERE.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

