Flying Squirrels Individual-Game Tickets on Sale March 2 at Nutzy's Block Party

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host Nutzy's Block Party on Saturday, March 2 at The Diamond, the team announced on Thursday. It will also be the first opportunity to purchase individual-game tickets for the 2024 Flying Squirrels season.

Nutzy's Block Party will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Blue Lot at The Diamond. The free event includes food, games, entertainment and other FUNN activities.

Tickets for all 2024 home games, including Opening Night and Independence Day, will go on sale at 10 a.m. at The Diamond ticket booth. The first 100 fans who purchase tickets or redeem vouchers in person at Nutzy's Block Party will receive an exclusive T-shirt.

Online ticket sales will open at 11 a.m. at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets.

"Each year, Nutzy's Block Party kicks off the final countdown to the return of Flying Squirrels baseball to The Diamond," Flying Squirrels Vice President & General Manager Ben Rothrock said. "We are looking forward to celebrating with the greater-Richmond community at Nutzy's Block Party on March 2 and all throughout another FUNN-filled season in 2024."

Nutzy's Block Party will feature food trucks, music, vendors, a car show, monster trucks, a petting zoo, games and activities for kids, a mascot autograph session featuring Nutzy, Nutasha and friends and more.

A yard sale featuring game-worn jerseys and other Flying Squirrels memorabilia will also take place with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities.

Free parking is available in the Red, Yellow and Green Lots at The Diamond.

Nutzy's Block Party is also the first opportunity for Atlantic Union Bank Squirrels Tails Kids Club members to pick up their voucher booklets for the 2024 season. Each booklet contains vouchers that can be redeemed for a free General Admission ticket to all Sunday home games. Members can claim their voucher booklets at the Kids Club table. More information about the free Kids Club can be found here.

The full 2024 Flying Squirrels promotional schedule will be announced on Friday, February 23.

The Flying Squirrels return to action on Tuesday, April 9 at The Diamond to take on the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Opening Night group packages are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

