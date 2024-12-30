Alouettes Ink Alexandre Gagné to New Deal

December 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montréal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the team has reached a one-year agreement with Quebec-born linebacker Alexandre Gagné.

Gagné (6'1'', 230 lbs.) was in uniform for every game in 2024, including the Eastern Final. He recorded 12 tackles on special teams.

The 32-year-old also played in every game for the Alouettes in 2023, including the playoffs, and hoisted the Grey Cup. In 18 regular season games, the former Université de Sherbrooke Vert et Or collected one defensive tackle and 16 on special teams, which was good for 12th place in the CFL. In the playoffs, he earned five special teams tackles. The Quebecer arrived in the nest in 2021 after three seasons in Saskatchewan.

"Alexandre is one of the leaders in our locker room. When he speaks, everyone listens," said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "He backs up his words with his actions on the field and with his work ethic. We are happy to have him back on our team."

The Als also announced the signing of American defensive end Joe Ozougwu through 2027.

Ozougwu (6'2", 236 lbs) played three seasons at North Texas before transferring to Arkansas State. In 2019, he posted 42 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a pass break up in 10 appearances. In 2021 with Arkansas State, he totalled 57 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two knockdowns and one forced fumble in 12 games.

