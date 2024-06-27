Alouettes in Toronto

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes (3-0) are in Toronto to face the Argonauts (2-0) at BMO Field at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, June 28. Jason Maas's men secured a convincing 47-21 victory in their last game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS one week ago.

Montreal is currently on an eight-game winning streak in the regular season. A ninth consecutive victory would surpass their previous record of eight consecutive wins achieved four times (1976, 1996, 2002, and now 2024).

Meanwhile, Ryan Dinwiddie's team recently triumphed over the Edmonton Elks 39-36 in a high-scoring contest.

Notes from last game...

-Receiver Tyson Philpot gained 150 yards on eight receptions, including a touchdown against Ottawa last week. His teammate Kaion Julien-Grant accumulated 116 receiving yards.

-Receiver Reggie White scored two touchdowns and gained 61 yards.

Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo threw for 393 yards, completing 28 of 35 pass attempts. He added three touchdown passes.

-Linebacker Tyrice Beverette made six defensive tackles, intercepted a pass, forced and recovered a fumble.

-Linebacker Darnell Sankey also recovered and forced a fumble.

-Kicker David Côté was perfect as he made all four of his field goal attempts.

Against the Argonauts...

Brock Gowanlock will play his first game of the season. He is expected to see action at fullback with the offensive unit. He played as a defensive end last season.

