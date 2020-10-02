All-Stars from Final Rip It Showcase Announced

The Rip It Baseballtown Charities Fall Showcase was played at FirstEnergy Stadium from September 26-27. Outstanding athletes from each team were selected.

Jake Anzulewicz (Boyertown)

Trevor Bilodeau (Wilson 15U)

Douglass Clay (Wilson Red)

PJ Cunnius (Boyertown)

Nick Fiorini (Berks County Bulls)

Ryker Jones (Berks County Bulls)

Alex Kelsey (Berks County Bulls)

Austin Kohler (Wilson 15U)

Ryan Marler (WhiteRox)

Mike Miller (WhiteRox)

Hunter Seyler (Boyertown)

Dylan Siwik (Wilson 15U)

Aiden Soumas (Berks County Bulls)

Jonathan Spohn (Wilson Red)

Ethan Tanner (Wilson Red)

Chris Tomlinson (WhiteRox)

Congratulations to these All-Star players and to all the teams that participated.

Check out all of the events at FirstEnergy Stadium coming up at rphils.com/events . Enjoy some outdoor movie nights in October on the big screen video board. We hope you will join us for nights of entertainment and fun!

We thank the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase sponsors: T-Mobile, E.G. Smith, Inc, Abilities in Motion, Fleetwood Bank, Comfort Pro Inc, Albright College, Stoney Creek Rentals, Deer Country Farm & Lawn, Inc. and PSECU!

