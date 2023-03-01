All Star Wagner Lagrange Set for 2023 Return to Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the re-signing of 2022 Frontier League All Star outfielder Wagner Lagrange. Lagrange matched a Wild Things' single-season record last year with 125 hits, a record that had stood alone since 2005.

Lagrange slashed .346/.396/.490. The batting average was fifth in the Frontier League and his 27 doubles were sixth in the league. Those doubles paced the Wild Things to a team record 168 doubles over the course of the season. The former Mets farmhand also hit two triples, seven home runs and drove in 62, a total that led the club, sans Anthony Brocato, who drove in 76 but only 10 came in his time with the Wild Things. Brocato is also back for this upcoming season.

"Wagner is a high impact presence in the middle of the lineup. He had a monster a year for us offensively constantly contributing key and clutch hits when we needed them," said manager Tom Vaeth. "He is a run producer that the opponent always has to game plan for... He has the ability to change the game with one swing."

"He's coming off a championship in the Mexican Winter League and he's coming back here to help us do the same and continue his quest to get back with an MLB organization," Vaeth continued.

Lagrange led the club in 2022 with 40 multi-hit games, a team-leading 17 of which were at least three-hit games. He also had 16 multi-RBI games which was the highest total on the team.

The Dominican Republic native reached as high as Triple-A in the New York Mets' organization. He played in 12 games for Syracuse in 2021 and 67 for Double-A Binghamton. In six total MiLB seasons, Lagrange slashed .291/.346/.399 with 209 RBI and 115 total extra-base hits across 411 games.

Wagner was part of a winter-ball championship-winning club in the Mexican Pacific Winter League.

