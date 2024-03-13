All-Star Pitcher Moclair Returns to Sussex County Miners for 2024 Season

The Sussex County Miners are proud to welcome back All-Star Starting Pitcher Mark Moclair.

Renowned for his fiery and relentless spirit on the mound, Mark is set to make a triumphant return for his second season with the Sussex County Miners. Following a stellar debut last year, Mark established himself as a cornerstone of the team's pitching rotation, showcasing reliability and tenacity throughout the season.

In the previous season, Mark demonstrated his prowess by delivering over 108 innings pitched across 19 games started, solidifying his reputation as a dependable starter. Noteworthy were his two complete games, a feat that propelled him to lead the Miners' pitching rotation and tie for second place in the Frontier League.

Mark's exceptional performance last season is reflected in his impressive stat line, boasting an ERA of 3.66 and a WHIP of 1.52. With an impressive tally of 105 strikeouts over 108 innings pitched, Mark emerged as a force to be reckoned with on the field, leading the team in various categories including games started, complete games, innings pitched, and strikeouts.

As Mark rejoins the elite ranks of the Sussex County Miners' pitching staff, anticipation is high for another season of dominance. With Mark's proven track record and the collective talent of the pitching staff, the Miners aim to replicate their previous success, once again asserting their position as the Frontier League's premier pitching powerhouse.

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

