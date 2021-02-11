All-Star Pitcher Joe Iorio Returns

February 11, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks pitcher Joe Iorio

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks pitcher Joe Iorio(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Joe Iorio. The 2019 Atlantic League champion returns for his second season with the Ducks and sixth in professional baseball.

"Joe's versatility was an important factor in our success during the 2019 season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He excelled as both a starter and a reliever, and we are excited to have him back on our pitching staff."

Iorio made 32 appearances, including 19 starts, during the 2019 regular season. He compiled a 6-3 record with a 3.09 ERA and 92 strikeouts to 32 walks over 128.1 innings of work. After giving up just one run in 10 relief appearances to begin the season, he moved into the starting rotation and went 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 104 innings. The West Islip native was selected to pitch in the Atlantic League All-Star Game on July 10 in York, and he was also voted by fans as the Delmonte-Smelson Team MVP. Iorio then pitched five games in the postseason, including three scoreless innings in Game Four of the Atlantic League Championship Series with the Ducks facing elimination.

"I couldn't be more excited to be coming back to the Ducks this season," said Iorio. "I had a lot of fun accomplishing all that we did and am really looking forward to being back with the guys to chase another championship, play in front of the great fans of Long Island and play for a great manager in Wally Backman."

Prior to joining the Ducks, the 28-year-old spent four seasons in the Frontier League with Washington (2015), Southern Illinois (2015-16) and River City (2017-18). He made 86 appearances in that time, going 6-2 with a 3.95 ERA, three saves and 108 strikeouts over 95.2 innings. The righty was named a Frontier League All-Star in 2018 and he ranked second in the league in appearances that year (45), posting a 5-1 record with a 1.46 ERA. Iorio played collegiate baseball at Barry University (Fla.) and the University of North Florida.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.