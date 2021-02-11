High Point University to Face UNC Greensboro at Truist Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Truist Point ballpark will host its first NCAA Division I baseball games when High Point University and UNC Greensboro take to the diamond for a three-game series from Feb. 26-28.

Truist Point, High Point's downtown ballpark and home to the High Point Rockers, has hosted NCAA Division III games in the recent past. The High Point-UNCG series will mark the first NCAA Division I games in the park's two-year history. Truist Point was named the 2019 Ballpark of the Year by the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

The series will start on Friday, February 26 at 4 p.m. Saturday's game will start at 5 p.m. and the series finale will begin on Sunday, February 28 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $8 in advance and, if available, $10 at the gate on the day of the game. Capacity is limited. Tickets are very limited and available exclusively through the Rockers Ticket Office. For more information, contact the High Point Rockers Ticket Office at (336) 888-1000 or visit www.highpointrockers.com/individual-tickets.

"We believe the Truist Point is not just the home of the Rockers but also a destination venue for many types of entertainment," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "There is a rich tradition of college baseball in the Triad and we are proud to provide a great setting for High Point and UNCG to play baseball."

High Point University opens its season on February 19 with a three-game home series with Bryant. The Panthers were 7-9 during the abbreviated 2020 season. UNCG opens the 2021 campaign on Feb. 19 at home with Elon. The Spartans were 12-5 last year.

"We are very excited to showcase our program at such an outstanding venue like Truist Point, right here in the city of High Point." Said HPU head coach Craig Cozart.

"Our program is excited to play High Point University at Truist Point," said UNC head coach Billy Godwin. "This gives our players the opportunity to play in a first-class state of the art minor league park. Playing a very good High Point University team will be a great challenge for our players in an outstanding venue."

Truist Point and the High Point Rockers will adhere to all CDC health and safety protocols for fan safety. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

