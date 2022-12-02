All Star Andrew Czech Returning for 2023

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the team and infielder Andrew Czech have reached an agreement on a contract extension for the 2023 season. Czech, in his second season with the team in 2022, was a midseason Frontier League All Star.

Czech posted career highs in batting average (.304), on-base percentage (.392), RBI (59), doubles (21), hits (92) and runs (52) this past season, his second as a pro. He played in 85 regular-season games and walked 47 times.

"Andrew has played a big part in our success over the last two years. He is another key member of our core group that, going into his third year now with us, will be counted on to provide leadership on and off the field," said manager Tom Vaeth. "He's an all-star that not only plays great defense but is also a threat and presence in the middle of our lineup... we count on Czecher to be a big RBI guy for us."

In 2021, Czech played in 83 games and slashed .271/.375/.496 with 14 doubles and 15 home runs. He drove in 38 and walked 43 times.

He played four seasons at Walsh University and hit 49 career home runs in only three of those, with Czech only receiving 12 at bats in 2017. He was G-MAC 2nd Team at first base in 2018, 1st Team and Player of the se in 2018, 1st Team and Player of the Year as well as D2CCA All-Region 1st Team and an All-American in 2019 and was G-MAC Player of the Year in 2021. He's the career program leader in home runs, RBI and runs and was named a Division II Gold Glove Award winner by Rawlings for his efforts defensively during the 2021 college season.

"I'm grateful to be given the opportunity to be returning back to Washington and be able to compete for a championship with the some of the guys from last year," said Czech. "We all know that we have unfinished business to handle."

The Wild Things have now officially signed four Frontier League All Stars from last season. Monday, the team will make another signing official, as well as exercise and decline options on players with club options for the 2023 season. The roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

