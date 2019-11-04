All-American Added to Wild Things' Bullpen

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today their first signing of the 2020 season, RHP Jake Dexter.

The 6'2 200 pound athlete shined on the diamond as a two-way player for the University of Southern Maine. Though Dexter proved to be a meaningful contributor in the Huskies' infield, he flashed game-changing ability out of the bullpen. As a four year Husky he posted a 2.08 ERA with 148 strikeouts in 147 innings, earning 34 saves.

Dexter signed a professional contract with the Los Angeles Angels this past June, making 7 appearances with the Arizona League affiliate. As a reliever he showed continued success in 10 innings of work, finishing 6 games, while sporting a 3.60 ERA.

"Jake was the most impressive arm during our Post-Draft Workout in June and the Angels signed him that day," said General Manager Tony Buccilli. "He was borderline unhittable versus his college counterparts. We saw an intense demeanor reflecting in his work on the mound. There is a natural chip on his shoulder as a player who wasn't heavily recruited but his rooted commitment to the game is unquestionable," Buccilli stated.

The Wild Things take to the field as they open the season Friday, May 15 at Rockland, with the home opener slated for Tuesday, May 19 to take on the Quebec Capitales at Wild Things Park.

