All 52 Points Scored in Argos Comeback

Published on August 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Argonauts erupted for 52 points in a thrilling comeback win over BC, rallying late with clutch plays on both sides of the ball. Toronto's explosive offense and resilience sealed an exciting victory that kept fans on edge until the final whistle.







