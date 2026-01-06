Alex Simmons Sock Trick
Published on January 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves YouTube Video
Alex Simmons tallies 6G/5A in his game against Ottawa!
Check out the Oshawa FireWolves Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 6, 2026
- Max Adler Invests in Winning Opportunity with Warriors - Vancouver Warriors
- Oshawa FireWolves Sign Carson Moyer to a Two-Year Contract - Oshawa FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oshawa FireWolves Stories
- Oshawa FireWolves Sign Carson Moyer to a Two-Year Contract
- Simmons Scores Six in Loss to Black Bears on Indigenous Heritage Night
- Oshawa FireWolves Welcome Ottawa Black Bears on Indigenous Heritage Night
- Doug Jamieson: Honouring the Roots of the Game
- Tucker out Lymphoma Cup Returns for 2025-2026 Season to Honor Tucker Williams