Alex Kile Returns to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Alex Kile to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Kile, 29, is back with the Phantoms for a third consecutive season. He has played in 42 career games with Lehigh Valley scoring six goals with five assists for 11 points. Last year, he scored 2-2-4 in 19 games for the Phantoms and also played in 36 games with the ECHL Maine Mariners scoring 15-22-37.

His biggest game last season with the Phantoms came on February 18, 2023 when he scored a pair of tying goals in the third period against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Lehigh Valley would go on to win the game in a shootout. Kile tied the game at 2-2 with 16:39 remaining just 16 seconds after Egor Zamula had gotten the Phantoms on the board. He again tied the game, this time at 3-3, with just 7:39 left.

The Troy, MI native has played in 97 career games in the AHL scoring 14-8-22 during stays with Lehigh Valley, Laval, Utica, Hartford and Rochester. The 6'0" left wing with a lefty shot has also played in 241 games in the ECHL scoring 93-112-205 in a career with Maine, Florida and Cincinnati.

Kile is the longest-tenured player in Maine Mariners' history and was the first player signed in Daniel Briere's tenure as Maine GM in July, 2018. He is the all-time leading career scorer for the Maine Mariners with 53 goals and 126 points in 126 career games played in Portland. Last year, he recorded his 200th career ECHL point and his 100th career point with the Mariners.

