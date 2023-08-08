Jacob Wheeler Joins Syracuse Crunch Coaching Staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have appointed Jacob Wheeler as Syracuse Crunch Video Coach, Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Wheeler, 26, has spent the last two seasons as video coordinator for the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL. Prior to his time with Jacksonville, the Chicago, Illinois native worked for a year in hockey operations and scouting for the Utah Outliers, an elite U-20 Tier II junior hockey team.

A 2020 graduate of Plymouth State University, Wheeler has a bachelor of science in sport management.

