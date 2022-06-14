Alex Basey Named Top Defenseman

The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club is proud to announce Alex Basey as the recipient of the Top Defenseman Award. Even with this stout defensive play and perfect coverage, Basey still tallied 19 points including a thrilling overtime winner. Always sticking up for his teammates, Basey embodied what a captain means to a team. Congratulations Alex!

