Alec Bohm Named Finalist for Player Awards

Alec Bohm, a former Reading Fightin Phil, was nominated for the Major League Baseball Players Association's National League Outstanding Rookie. The Players Choice AwardsÂ are voted by those with active MLB Player memberships. Bohm went up against Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres and Devin Williams of the Milwaukee Brewers. Cronenworth was announced the winner along with the AL Outstanding Rookie, Kyle Lewis of the Seattle Mariners.

Bohm was drafted in the first round by Philadelphia out of Wichita State in 2018. By the end of the 2019 season, he was with the Double-A Fightin's. Bohm played in 63 games, recording 64 hits. His 11 doubles and 14 homers helped label him a top prospect for Philadelphia and ranked him 30th among all minor leaguers.

In January of 2020, Bohm was invited to Spring Training and was assigned to the 60-man roster in June. On August 13th, the rookie received his call up to the big leagues. The 24-year-old became Philadelphia's starter at third base almost immediately. However, he really excelled at the plate, hitting .338 in 44 games. Bohm notched 54 hits, 11 of them doubles and four home runs.

Well-liked by both Manager Joe Girardi and sensation Bryce Harper, Bohm looks to be a key part of the Phillies lineup next season. Although he was not the Players Choice Awards winner, he is definitely in the running for MLB's NL Rookie of the Year. This award will be voted on by the Baseball Writers' Association of America and announced on November 9th. He will be up against some stellar talent. Either way, the future is bright for Alec Bohm.

