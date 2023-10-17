Albuquerque Isotopes Announce New Owner, Diamond Baseball Holdings

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced its new ownership partner Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select Minor League clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Isotopes will remain in Albuquerque as the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies under the leadership of Vice President & General Manager John Traub and the current front office staff. Current President and owner Ken Young will remain involved with the club in an advisory capacity.

This year marks two decades since an ownership group, led by Young and Mike Kodyke, re-introduced baseball to the community via today's Isotopes and, in partnership with the City of Albuquerque, opened what is now Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. More than 11 million people have since entered the gates of the ballpark and as an indication of the club's deep connection to its fans, the Isotopes are proud to consistently lead the Pacific Coast League in attendance.

"I could not be prouder of the Albuquerque Isotopes and grateful to our fans and community here for their unwavering support over the past 20 years," said Young. "I know that John Traub and our fantastic front office staff will continue to show tremendous dedication to the club, city, and our strong partnership with the Rockies. The next chapter of our club's history is in excellent hands with the team at DBH, who share our commitment to bolster the franchise in service of the fans we know and love."

"On behalf of everyone at the Isotopes, thank you to Ken for his unwavering leadership. He has created something uniquely special here, and we are excited that DBH shares the same vision of the future of Albuquerque baseball," said Traub. "The Isotopes are already ramping up for more fun at the ballpark next season and beyond, including a stop on the Savannah Bananas World Tour, and we are eager to watch our community offerings flourish under DBH's ownership."

The Isotopes are regularly recognized for their ability to engage the community, including winning the Copa de la Diversión Cup twice for the widely popular 'Mariachis de Nuevo México' promotion. DBH plans to build on the club's momentum and continue to cultivate a close relationship with Albuquerque, while further elevating the fan, player, and community experience by investing in technological innovation and expanding the activation of Isotopes Park as a social, entertainment center of the city.

"The Isotopes have been great partners with the Colorado Rockies and I expect an excellent future with them in Albuquerque," said Dick Monfort, Owner/Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Colorado Rockies.

"The Albuquerque Isotopes are a prime example of Ken Young's incredible impact on the evolution of Minor League Baseball over many decades," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of DBH. "We are honored that Ken has entrusted us with the Isotopes and are committed to working closely with the greater community and the Colorado Rockies to continue the commitment to Albuquerque for years to come."

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

