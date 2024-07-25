Albany FireWolves Trade Anthony Joaquim to Rochester Knighthawks

July 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have traded defenseman Anthony Joaquim to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for Rochester's 2026 Second Round Pick.

The FireWolves have been very active in the offseason with their player movement and continue to make moves ahead of August 1 when NLL free agency begins.

Joaquim was acquired by the FireWolves early in the 2023-24 season via trade from the Colorado Mammoth and immediately made an impact on the defensive end. In 20 games played in the regular season and playoffs, he tallied 3 points on 1 goal and 2 assists, picked up 30 loose balls, caused 8 turnovers, and blocked 12 shots. His past championship experience with Colorado was vital to the FireWolves' success in the postseason as he helped lead them to the 2024 NLL Finals.

