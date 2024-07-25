Knighthawks Acquire Joaquim from Albany

July 25, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Anthony Joaquim from the Albany FireWolves in exchange for Rochester's second-round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, pending league approval.

Joaquim, 30, appeared in all but one game with the FireWolves last season, recording two points (1+1) and 35 loose balls while leading Albany to a franchise-best 11-7 record and a third-place finish in the NLL's unified standings. He also added one assist in five playoff contests during Albany's unprecedented run to the NLL Finals in just its third season.

In 96 career regular season NLL games with Albany, Colorado, Philadelphia and New England, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman has totaled 30 points on 13 goals and 17 assists since the start of the 2018 campaign. Additionally, Joaquim has notched eight points (1+7) in 18 playoff games while reaching the NLL Finals in each of the last three years, including helping the Mammoth claim the NLL Championship in 2022.

Prior to turning the pro, the Guelph, Ontario, native played in 62 games over a four-year collegiate career at St. Joseph's University, where he registered 26 points (16+10) and 40 ground balls from 2014-2017.

Joaquim was originally drafted by New England in the first round (8th overall) of the 2017 NLL Entry Draft and was later selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NLL Expansion Draft by Philadelphia.

