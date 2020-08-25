Akron RubberDucks to Host Women in Sports Panel September 2

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are proud to announce their first ever Women in Sports Virtual panel featuring a variety of women who have established themselves as leaders in sports from all across the country on September 2, brought to you by State & Federal Communications. This virtual panel is free to the public via a Zoom invite link, beginning promptly at 7 p.m. on September 2, and is expected to run until 8:30 p.m.

Attendees can sign up to join this free Zoom webinar by visiting https://www.milb.com/akron/team/registration and a confirmation email will be sent to attendees by 5 p.m. the day they sign up. The Zoom webinar link will be sent the morning of September 2 with relevant login information. This live panel will be emceed by RubberDucks lead broadcaster, Marco LaNave, and will feature the below executives who have graciously offered their advice and insight on their experience working within the sports industry:

Panelists:

Linda McNabb - VP of Sales & Marketing, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jan Burke - Director, Ticket Sales and Services, Canton Charge

Emily Gates - Director of Sport Management Baseball, Field Hockey and Volleyball, Ohio High School Athletic Association

Donna Orender - CEO, Orender Unlimited. Former president of the WNBA and Senior Vice President of the PGA

Joey Arrietta - Director of Fastpitch Operations, Racers Foundation and Founder/President of Akron Racers Softball

Each panelist will introduce herself and reflect on the topics below, which will then be followed by a Question & Answer segment where Zoom attendees will get the chance to speak with top sports industry executives.

Some of the topics these respected leaders in the sports industry will reflect on include:

How they began their journey in the sports industry, and how they subsequently rose through the ranks into the top leaderships they held throughout their careers

The challenges that these leaders faced while starting in an industry predominantly run by men

What factors and experiences shaped these women into the respected leaders they have become in the sports industry

The benefits and value of strong mentorship in order to empower future generations of women to break into the sports industry

What challenges still exist and affect women's ability to break into and advance within the sports industry

"The RubberDucks are proud to offer the opportunity to hear from experienced female executives with broad and diverse backgrounds in the sports industry," said Jim Pfander, General Manager of the Akron RubberDucks. "These women have worked hard and have overcome many obstacles on their way to the leadership roles they hold, so their insight and advice is invaluable to any person looking to enter the sports industry."

Attendees will walk away from this event having the knowledge that women can be, and currently are, leaders in the sports industry and to showcase the sisterhood that exists among women currently working in sports. This event will give all attendees a strong understanding of some of the hurdles and challenges that they may encounter along their career path. The goal for this panel is to help all attendees become better prepared for their journey into the sports industry by hearing from these five well-regarded, top executives.

For any questions regarding this event, please contact Ticket Sales Associate, Jenna Smith by phone at (330) 375-1715 or by email at [email protected]

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

